2 juveniles arrested following rash of car thefts, burglaries

Crime spree ranged from Rapid City through Black Hawk, Summerset and Piedmont
Stolen cars and guns were recovered by Meade County deputies Tuesday.
By Jack Siebold
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Two juvenile males were arrested Tuesday following a string of car thefts and burglaries stretching from Rapid City to Black Hawk, Summerset and Piedmont.

According to a release from the Meade County Sheriff’s Office, the juveniles had stolen items, including firearms, in their possession when they were taken into custody.

The pair were nabbed after a foot pursuit near exit 46 of I-90. Also involved in the pursuit were Summerset and Rapid City police as well as the highway patrol.

Three stolen vehicles and five guns stolen from vehicles early Tuesday morning were recovered. A pickup truck stolen out of Summerset is still missing, according to the sheriff’s office. The truck is a black 2015 Ford F150 with South Dakota license 15T492.

Anyone with information on the crimes can contact the Meade County Sheriff’s Office at 605-347-2681.

