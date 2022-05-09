Advertisement

Youth and Family Services to serve summer lunches for kids

Youth and Family Services sign outside of the facility where meals will be served to enrolled members.
Youth and Family Services sign outside of the facility where meals will be served to enrolled members.(KOTA)
By Keith Grant
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Youth and Family Services (YFS) will begin cooking up meals for kids and senior citizens on May 31. Kids one to 18 will receive free lunches, and thanks to a partnership with Meals on Wheels seniors 60 and older will be able to receive these meals as well.

As the end of the school year is approaching fast, Feeding America says nearly 13 million children do not know where their next meal will come from. YFS will be serving kid-friendly meals like chicken nuggets, pizza, and hamburgers as well as fresh fruits and vegetables. The first 20 adults accompanying a child will be given a free meal as well, thanks to a grant from the Black Hills Area Community Foundation.

The program is important for food insecurity because it can disrupt summer learning and fun, says Darcie Deckers, Nutritional Services Director for YFS, “Helping children, to provide nutritious meals to them all summer long, helps them continue learning. Even in the summer, even when schools are closed, children are still learning. So, this is one opportunity that we are able to provide for children to have a healthy meal, every day during the summer.”

The meals will be served at 410 E. Monroe Street, on weekdays from 10:30 am-12:30 pm.

