Advertisement

A voting education all in one place

VOTE 411 website, where people can find all they need about voting in any state.
VOTE 411 website, where people can find all they need about voting in any state.(KOTA)
By Keith Grant
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Early voting has begun and in less than a month people will be heading to the polls for the South Dakota Primaries. The South Dakota League of Women Voters has sponsored Vote 411 ahead of the election once again.

A one-stop-shop, Vote 411 makes sure you are registered to vote, finds ballot information, and sets you up to register to vote. The website also has state-specific information, such as how to vote early, election results, and voting requirements. The League of Women Voters sponsors Vote 411 for the people of South Dakota because it is important to know what ballot measures they will be voting on and the people that are running in their district. Especially, since some people have moved districts.

“And particularly now when there’s been some re-districting, it’s not clear to some folks which district they’re in. Which means, which candidates they’re going to see on the ballot and where their polling place is, so it’s just important to be informed before you go and actually cast your ballot,” said Kathy Johnson a member of the South Dakota League of Women’s Voters.

Visit the website by clicking here.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Julion Graham, the 26-year-old accused of killing a man in an alley on the 200 block of East...
Police released the name of a man shot and killed Friday
Bond set at $1 million for shooting suspect
Man Charged in Shooting at the Grand Gateway Hotel Pleads Not Guilty
Jason Sharp sentenced to 20 years in prison.
Rapid City man sentenced for manslaughter
RCAS School Board sign outside of building
Rapid City Area School District Board of Education to decide on destroying books
According to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, 27-year-old William Joseph Elliot Jr. and...
Couple arrested after man abuses, tortures girlfriend’s children, deputies say

Latest News

A B-1B Lancer launches for a non-stop deployment from Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D., May 4,...
The skies may be a bit busier than usual of Ellsworth starting Saturday
Youth and Family Services sign outside of the facility where meals will be served to enrolled...
Youth and Family Services to serve summer lunches for kids
Construction equipment preparing for more building at the Tallgrass apartment complex.
Rapid City building permits, what are they saying?
Highs could be in the lower 70s for Rapid City
Very nice weather tomorrow