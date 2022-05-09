A voting education all in one place

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Early voting has begun and in less than a month people will be heading to the polls for the South Dakota Primaries. The South Dakota League of Women Voters has sponsored Vote 411 ahead of the election once again.

A one-stop-shop, Vote 411 makes sure you are registered to vote, finds ballot information, and sets you up to register to vote. The website also has state-specific information, such as how to vote early, election results, and voting requirements. The League of Women Voters sponsors Vote 411 for the people of South Dakota because it is important to know what ballot measures they will be voting on and the people that are running in their district. Especially, since some people have moved districts.

“And particularly now when there’s been some re-districting, it’s not clear to some folks which district they’re in. Which means, which candidates they’re going to see on the ballot and where their polling place is, so it’s just important to be informed before you go and actually cast your ballot,” said Kathy Johnson a member of the South Dakota League of Women’s Voters.

Visit the website by clicking here.

