Advertisement

US calls UN council meeting Wednesday on North Korea tests

FILE - In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un...
FILE - In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un acknowledges the officers and soldiers who took part in a celebration the 90th founding anniversary of the Korean People's Revolutionary Army, in North Korea on April 27, 2022. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this image distributed by the North Korean government. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified. Korean language watermark on image as provided by source reads: "KCNA" which is the abbreviation for Korean Central News Agency.(Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United States has scheduled an emergency meeting of the U.N. Security Council Wednesday following North Korea’s latest test of a ballistic missile that was likely fired from a submarine.

The launch Saturday was another sign of North Koreans leader Kim Jong Un carrying out his recent vow to speed up development of nuclear weapons.

The United States holds the rotating presidency of the council this month and a spokesperson for the U.S. Mission to the U.N said Monday it scheduled Wednesday’s meeting to discuss the North’s latest launches. North Korea has fired 15 missiles so far this year.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Julion Graham, the 26-year-old accused of killing a man in an alley on the 200 block of East...
Police released the name of a man shot and killed Friday
Bond set at $1 million for shooting suspect
Man Charged in Shooting at the Grand Gateway Hotel Pleads Not Guilty
Jason Sharp sentenced to 20 years in prison.
Rapid City man sentenced for manslaughter
RCAS School Board sign outside of building
Rapid City Area School District Board of Education to decide on destroying books
According to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, 27-year-old William Joseph Elliot Jr. and...
Couple arrested after man abuses, tortures girlfriend’s children, deputies say

Latest News

The Hotel Saratoga in Havana, Cuba, was severely damaged in a fatal explosion. The death toll...
Death toll from explosion at Havana hotel rises to 40
The former correctional officer Vicky White helped Casey White escape custody, officials said.
Sheriff: Escaped Alabama inmate, corrections officer captured after police chase
VOTE 411 website, where people can find all they need about voting in any state.
A voting education all in one place
A B-1B Lancer launches for a non-stop deployment from Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D., May 4,...
The skies may be a bit busier than usual of Ellsworth starting Saturday