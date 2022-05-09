RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - After a two-year hiatus because of the coronavirus pandemic the Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive is back.

Conducted by the National Association of Letter Carriers, Stamp Out Hunger provides an easy way for residents to donate food to benefit our local food bank- Feeding South Dakota.

What Type of food can be donated:

Feeding South Dakota recommends the most-needed items, which are whole wheat pasta, low sodium soups, canned chicken or tuna in water, canned vegetables, lite canned fruit, and whole-grain cereal.Donate items that have not passed the “best by date” and are not damaged.

https://feedingsouthdakota.org/

