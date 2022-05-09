Advertisement

Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive

Feeding South Dakota the U.S. Postal service partner for America’s largest food drive across the nation
All donations help the local food bank - Feeding South Dakota
By Natalie Cruz
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - After a two-year hiatus because of the coronavirus pandemic the Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive is back.

Conducted by the National Association of Letter Carriers, Stamp Out Hunger provides an easy way for residents to donate food to benefit our local food bank- Feeding South Dakota.

What Type of food can be donated:

Feeding South Dakota recommends the most-needed items, which are whole wheat pasta, low sodium soups, canned chicken or tuna in water, canned vegetables, lite canned fruit, and whole-grain cereal.Donate items that have not passed the “best by date” and are not damaged.

https://feedingsouthdakota.org/

