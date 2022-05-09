Advertisement

The skies may be a bit busier than usual of Ellsworth starting Saturday

A B-1B Lancer launches for a non-stop deployment from Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D., May 4, 2020.
A B-1B Lancer launches for a non-stop deployment from Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D., May 4, 2020. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Quentin Marx)(KOTA)
By Aleah Burggraff
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ELLSWORTH, S.D. (KOTA) - If you notice a lot more aircrafts than usual flying above the Ellsworth Air Force Base this weekend, don’t be alarmed.

In fact, you can join in on the fun!

The 2022 Ellsworth Air Show kicks off Saturday and will feature an array of activities and events such as aircraft demonstrations, more than 60 displays for hands-on experience with STEM, and various vendors.

This year’s air show celebrates the 80th anniversary of the base and the Doolittle Raid, the 75th birthday of the Air Force, as well as the 35th anniversary of the B1′s at Ellsworth.

Tony Nichimura director of the air show said this gives the public the chance to see what they can do.

“I think we owe it to the public to kind of show them a glimpse of what it is we do. I mean, it won’t be completely comprehensive, but we are able to demonstrate some of our capabilities with some of our various aircraft that we’ll have flying,” said Nichimura.

Headlined by the Navy’s Blue Angels, some other demonstrations will come from the F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team and the Silicon Para Commando Jump Team

The show is free and open to the public, but officials warn that some items are not allowed on the base.

You can find a full list of prohibited items and other FAQ here:

https://www.ellsworthairshow.com/airshow-answers?hsLang=en

A full list of events here:

https://www.ellsworthairshow.com/schedule?hsLang=en

