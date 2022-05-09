Advertisement

Showers Ending Later Today

By Eric W Gardner
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 5:59 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The upper level low that brought nice rains overnight will move northeast out of the area later today. There will still be some lingering showers in spots this morning. Gusty westerly winds will develop today; a wind advisory is in effect for the western South Dakota plains.

Tuesday and much of Wednesday will be dry. Our next chance of storms will be Wednesday night into Thursday. Decent amounts of rainfall will be possible with that system.

Dry weather returns next weekend, and could last through the middle of the month.

