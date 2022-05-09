Advertisement

Rapid City building permits, what are they saying?

Construction equipment preparing for more building at the Tallgrass apartment complex.
Construction equipment preparing for more building at the Tallgrass apartment complex.(KOTA)
By Keith Grant
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - April was another big month for Rapid City, the city distributed 266 building permits totaling $23.8 million. Behind the record-breaking month of April in 2021 which totaled $55 million in building permits and the second largest in 2018, totaling $36.2 million, April 2022 was the third largest. This year, so far, the city has distributed $115.2 million worth of building permits. The top permits distributed included Tallgrass Apartment Complex for building number three totaling $7.5 million; a permit for building changes at Rapid City Economic Development totaling almost $1.5 million. Almost $700,000 to the new Big Lots! store at Rushmore Crossing; a roofing permit for $535,960; an industrial permit totaling nearly $375,000, and a $333,000 permit for changes to the Midco facility at Rushmore Crossing.

