RAID’22 helps kick off Ellsworth Air Show

By KOTA Staff
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A tour that included a flying B-25 Mitchell bomber helps kick off the Ellsworth Air Force Base air show this weekend; but there is a slight glitch. The bomber is grounded because of a mechanical issue.

However, the event called “RAID’22″ will still happen Thursday, noon, at the National Guard Aviation Support Facility at Rapid City Regional Airport.

“RAID’22″ is named in honor of the two South Dakota airmen who took part in the famous Doolittle Raid in 1942; as well as Ellsworth’s connection to the Doolittle Raiders.

The two-day air show at Ellsworth AFB is Saturday and Sunday.

