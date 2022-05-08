Advertisement

Rain Throughout the Evening and Early Tomorrow

By Jacob Montesano
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rain will impact Western South Dakota over the next several hours. The rain will move in around 6-7pm and continue throughout the evening until around 1-2am overnight. By the morning we will see heavy rain in northeast Wyoming. That rain will then impact northern counties during the morning and early afternoon tomorrow. By the time we get to the evening, we will see clear skies across our entire area. Tomorrow we will also see windy weather for South Dakota with gusts up to 50 mph possible in the afternoon.

