Nighttime closures scheduled for I-90 and LaCrosse Street Bridge

Construction equipment being used to reconstruct the intersection at LaCrosse Street bridge.(KOTA)
By Keith Grant
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - For two years now, the Interstate 90 and LaCrosse Street Bridge and intersection are going under reconstruction.

Beginning May 8 through May 11, the bridge will be closed overnight from 9 PM to 5 AM. During closing times, traffic is being diverted onto Exit 59 and then immediately back onto the interstate. The speed limit will be reduced to 25 miles per hour and signage will be posted. The closure is to protect the public from new beams being placed on the bridge. Drivers and pedestrians are asked to be cautious of construction workers and equipment. The construction is slated to be done by June 2023.

