Marshals lose fifth straight in return to Summit Arena
Rush fall in 2-0 hole against Grizzlies
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 11:43 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - In their first home game in nearly a month, the Rapid City Marshals suffered their fifth straight loss as their struggles continue. Plus, the Rapid City Rush fell in a heartbreaker in game two of their second round matchup in the Kelly Cup Playoffs. Ben Burns has the details.
