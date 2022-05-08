Advertisement

Cooking with Eric - Mexican Lamb Chops

By Eric W Gardner
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 1:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It’s Cinco de Mayo - what kind of Mexican food can I make? I had some lamb chops I needed to use, so why not use a few other things I had left and whip up something spicy and zesty?

Bring 4 lamb chops to room temperature. Season with salt and pepper, and sprinkle with chili powder. Brown in olive oil on both sides for about 2 minutes until medium-rare. Set aside and keep warm.

For the Mexican sauce, place a cup of Pico de Gallo in the drippings in the skillet and sauté until softened. Add 1/4 c tomato paste, 1/4 teaspoon cayenne and 1/2 tsp cumin. Stir to combine. If the sauce is too thick add a little water.

Pour the sauce on the lamb chops and serve.

