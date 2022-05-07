Advertisement

South Korea says North Korea fired projectile toward sea

South Korea’s military says North Korea has fired a projectile toward the sea.
South Korea’s military says North Korea has fired a projectile toward the sea.
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 12:35 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea fired at least one unidentified projectile toward its eastern sea on Saturday, South Korea’s military said, in its second launch this week, apparently continuing a provocative streak in weapons demonstrations that may culminate with a nuclear test in the coming weeks or months.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff didn’t immediately say whether the projectile was ballistic or how far it flew. The launch came three days after South Korea and Japan’s militaries detected the North firing a suspected ballistic missile from near its capital, Pyongyang, on Wednesday, and three days before the inauguration of South Korean President-elect Yoon Suk Yeol, who has vowed to take a tougher approach over the North’s nuclear ambitions.

The latest launch was likely North Korea’s 15th round of missile firings this year, an unusually fast pace that experts say underscores a brinkmanship aimed at forcing the United States to accept the idea of the North as a nuclear power and remove crippling sanctions.

There are also signs that the North is restoring tunnels at a nuclear testing ground that was last active in 2017 in possible preparations for a nuclear explosive test.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Julion Graham, the 26-year-old accused of killing a man in an alley on the 200 block of East...
Police released the name of a man shot and killed Friday
Bond set at $1 million for shooting suspect
Man Charged in Shooting at the Grand Gateway Hotel Pleads Not Guilty
Jason Sharp sentenced to 20 years in prison.
Rapid City man sentenced for manslaughter
RCAS School Board sign outside of building
Rapid City Area School District Board of Education to decide on destroying books
According to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, 27-year-old William Joseph Elliot Jr. and...
Couple arrested after man abuses, tortures girlfriend’s children, deputies say

Latest News

CAPTION CORRECTS THE LOCATION - A man and a girl who left a shelter in the Metallurgical...
Evacuation efforts go on at sprawling Ukrainian steel mill
Food Truck Friday returning to downtown Rapid City
Food Truck Friday returning to downtown Rapid City
Youth and Family Services Community Center received a grant towards STEM research for youth in...
Youth and Family Services Community Center received a grant towards STEM research for youth in Rapid City
B9Creations celebrates 10th anniversary in Rapid City
B9Creations celebrates 10th anniversary in Rapid City