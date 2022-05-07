Advertisement

Protesters gather in support of abortion rights at Pennington County courthouse

The protest comes after a draft decision was leaked Monday night, indicating a 5-4 decision to overturn Roe.(Nick Nelson)
By Nick Nelson
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Dozens of demonstrators gathered outside the Pennington County Courthouse Saturday to protest signals that the U.S. Supreme Court may overturn Roe V. Wade, which made access to abortion the law of the land in 1973.

The protest comes after a draft decision was leaked Monday night, indicating a 5-4 decision to overturn Roe. The State of South Dakota has a trigger law in place that would make abortion a crime as soon as the Supreme Court overturns the decision.

Jerika Fleury attended the demonstration, and wants to make sure abortion is safe and legal for those who are put in the situation of becoming pregnant unexpectedly.

”If a woman or a child is raped, and they got pregnant, then what?” Fleury asked. “They can’t get an abortion. So, you would let a 12-year-old get pregnant and give birth, and raise a child while she can’t go to school? It’s no one else’s choice, it’s their choice.”

South Dakota Right to Life made a statement earlier this week, saying they remain hopeful as they await the final decision from the court.

