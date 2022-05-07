On and Off Rain the Next 2-Days

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rain will continue this evening for western South Dakota, but there appears to be no severe weather threat. Tonight and tomorrow we will be mostly dry, although some showers are definitely possible tomorrow, especially for northern counties. By the time we get to the later afternoon & early evening, we are going to see some heavy rain impact our southeastern viewing area. Later in the evening and overnight tomorrow, we could see some scattered thunderstorms across all of western South Dakota, including Rapid City and the Black Hills. Those storms will likely be gone by Monday morning, but then we expect heavy rain for northeast Wyoming during the morning hours on Monday, especially in Sheridan county. Throughout the day on Monday, that heavy rain will impact northern counties. Rapid City and the Black Hills will likely only see light rain for Monday. Clear skies will return to our area on Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.