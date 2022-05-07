Advertisement

How one Rapid City man became the voice of the Canyon Lake Little League

Gilbert took center stage Saturday celebrating a milestone ten years in the making.
Gilbert took center stage Saturday celebrating a milestone ten years in the making. Despite Gilberts autism and has loved baseball since he was a kid.(KOTA KEVN)
By Bryan Womack
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Josh Gilbert took center stage Saturday, celebrating a milestone ten years in the making. Despite Gilbert’s autism and has loved baseball since he was a kid.

He states “What I like about baseball is the home runs...you know the monstrous towering moonshot home runs that go completely out of the ballpark. It gives me a chance to estimate on how far it went. My father is a huge baseball fan. He took me to some baseball games, and I hear the pa announcer announcing the batters each time they come to bat. He is a Red Sox fan and I’m a Cubs fan.”

His love for baseball echoes throughout the field as he announces more than one hundred games per season. He credits former Mariner coach Steve Nolan for the opportunity that landed him with the little league

“Coach Steve Nolan gave me the gig to announce the last game of the regular season ten years ago. I was nervous at first, but only at first, but right after the first pitch I immediately got the hang of it, and right after the end of the game I said to myself hey I can do something with this. I’ve been doing it every since.”

As for retiring from announcing, that will not be happening anytime soon.

