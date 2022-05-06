Advertisement

Youth and Family Services Community Center received a grant towards STEM research for youth in Rapid City

The Early evening news on KOTA Territory TV
By Bryan Womack
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Youth and Family Services received a donation from the Les Paul Foundation.

Money that will go towards STEM programming for middle school youth in Rapid City.

The Community Center has been providing kids in the community with a space to be themselves for fifty-seven years. With the new middle school program...kids are allowed to explore different areas of science, technology, and sports while connecting with other youth.

Tayonna Sia, student volunteer at the center says she has been coming to the youth center for nine years and appreciates the adults who volunteer at the center.

She states “I think the coolest thing is that there are people out there willing to help with this program and that they are spending time with kids that actually want to come here and enjoy their time here.”

Corey Olde, Program Coordinator for the new middle school program says this new grant is going to help provide opportunities for kids to grow...that doesn’t have to be traditional.

Odle states “We’ve got different learning opportunities here; we don’t have to go the traditional route. We still offer so many different platforms to learn the things that the kids are interested in. They get to learn a lot of the learning here. In the boy’s classroom lately, they have been really interested in doing puzzles.”

Olde says the best reward is having former students return and help mentor the next generation.

