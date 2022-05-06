Advertisement

Warmer Weather into the Mother’s Day Weekend

By Eric W Gardner
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 1:43 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Temperatures are on the way up today and Saturday as a ridge of high pressure aloft builds over the northern plains.

Look for highs in the 70s today, with some spots near 80 Saturday.

A cold front will move into western South Dakota Saturday afternoon. Isolated thunderstorms will form along the front, mainly east of the Black Hills.

Mother’s Day will be a tad cooler with a chance of widely scattered showers. Next week will feature warmer than normal temperatures with occasional slight chances of showers and thunderstorms as several disturbances move northeast across the area.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Julion Graham, the 26-year-old accused of killing a man in an alley on the 200 block of East...
Police released the name of a man shot and killed Friday
Bond set at $1 million for shooting suspect
Man Charged in Shooting at the Grand Gateway Hotel Pleads Not Guilty
Jason Sharp sentenced to 20 years in prison.
Rapid City man sentenced for manslaughter
RCAS School Board sign outside of building
Rapid City Area School District Board of Education to decide on destroying books
According to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, 27-year-old William Joseph Elliot Jr. and...
Couple arrested after man abuses, tortures girlfriend’s children, deputies say

Latest News

Mostly Sunny KEVN
Getting warmer Friday
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Warmer Temperatures as we Head into the Weekend
Patchy fog by morning with warmer air moving in
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Some Light Morning Showers Today; Sunny and Warmer Thursday