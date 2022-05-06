Warmer Weather into the Mother’s Day Weekend

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Temperatures are on the way up today and Saturday as a ridge of high pressure aloft builds over the northern plains.

Look for highs in the 70s today, with some spots near 80 Saturday.

A cold front will move into western South Dakota Saturday afternoon. Isolated thunderstorms will form along the front, mainly east of the Black Hills.

Mother’s Day will be a tad cooler with a chance of widely scattered showers. Next week will feature warmer than normal temperatures with occasional slight chances of showers and thunderstorms as several disturbances move northeast across the area.

