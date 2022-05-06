Advertisement

Source: New RCAS teacher contracts to go out Monday

According to a Rapid City Area Schools email sent to district staff, the district and teacher’s union have reached an agreement for new teacher contracts ahead of the 2022-2023 school year.(Nick Nelson)
By Nick Nelson
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 6:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - According to a Rapid City Area Schools email sent to district staff, the district and teacher’s union have reached an agreement for new teacher contracts ahead of the 2022-2023 school year.

The contracts are expected to go out Monday.

According to the memo, teachers in the district are being given a 2.75% increase in pay for the new year.

There are, however, salary differentiations for those with master’s degrees, and Special Education Teachers.

There were six meetings in total between representatives of the Rapid City Education Association, and members of the school board and administration of RCAS.

This final agreement was voted on and approved by the school board on May 3rd.

