Advertisement

Police have a man in custody after two Rapid City gas station robberies

Both gas stations clerks positively identified the man as the robber
The Early evening news on KOTA Territory TV
By Jeffrey Lindblom
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 6:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Just after 2:00 a.m. on Friday police were dispatched to two Rapid City gas station convenience stores.

The first call was from the Corner Pantry on East North Street.

Rapid City Police say an employee told them a man came up to the register with his hands in his pockets and demanded money. When the clerk did not do so, the man left.

No more than 10 minutes later, police were dispatched to the Common Cents on Mount Rushmore Road for a similar report of a man with his hands in his pockets demanding money at the register.

This time the man said he had a gun, and the clerk complied with his demands.

Police reviewed surveillance footage and gathered eye witness reports, leading to them finding a vehicle and suspect that fit the description parked at the Corner Pantry off of Fairmont Boulevard.

There, they detained and charged 33-year old Christopher Cermak of Rapid City with two counts of Second Degree Robbery after locating a knife and grocery bag from one of the businesses with cash in it in the car.

Police say clerks from stores identified Cermak as the suspect.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Julion Graham, the 26-year-old accused of killing a man in an alley on the 200 block of East...
Police released the name of a man shot and killed Friday
Bond set at $1 million for shooting suspect
Man Charged in Shooting at the Grand Gateway Hotel Pleads Not Guilty
Jason Sharp sentenced to 20 years in prison.
Rapid City man sentenced for manslaughter
RCAS School Board sign outside of building
Rapid City Area School District Board of Education to decide on destroying books
According to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, 27-year-old William Joseph Elliot Jr. and...
Couple arrested after man abuses, tortures girlfriend’s children, deputies say

Latest News

Monument made the announcement Friday, and Dr. Shankar Kurra says although this may change in...
No COVID-19 patients currently in Monument Health hospitals
According to a Rapid City Area Schools email sent to district staff, the district and teacher’s...
Source: New RCAS teacher contracts to go out Monday
Since it’s founding, the company has expanded its global footprint to 70 countries, and was...
B9Creations celebrates 10th anniversary in Rapid City
Youth and Family Services received a donation from the Les Paul Foundation Money that will...
Youth and Family Services Community Center received a grant towards STEM research for youth in Rapid City