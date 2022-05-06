Police have a man in custody after two Rapid City gas station robberies

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Just after 2:00 a.m. on Friday police were dispatched to two Rapid City gas station convenience stores.

The first call was from the Corner Pantry on East North Street.

Rapid City Police say an employee told them a man came up to the register with his hands in his pockets and demanded money. When the clerk did not do so, the man left.

No more than 10 minutes later, police were dispatched to the Common Cents on Mount Rushmore Road for a similar report of a man with his hands in his pockets demanding money at the register.

This time the man said he had a gun, and the clerk complied with his demands.

Police reviewed surveillance footage and gathered eye witness reports, leading to them finding a vehicle and suspect that fit the description parked at the Corner Pantry off of Fairmont Boulevard.

There, they detained and charged 33-year old Christopher Cermak of Rapid City with two counts of Second Degree Robbery after locating a knife and grocery bag from one of the businesses with cash in it in the car.

Police say clerks from stores identified Cermak as the suspect.

