May 5th is Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women Awareness Day

South Dakota Urban Indian Health says indigenous women and girls are missing or reported as...
South Dakota Urban Indian Health says indigenous women and girls are missing or reported as murdered ten times more that Caucasian women.(Nick Nelson)
By Nick Nelson
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 9:16 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - May 5th is Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women Awareness Day.

South Dakota Urban Indian Health says indigenous women and girls are missing or reported as murdered ten times more that Caucasian women.

South Dakota currently has more than 40 unsolved cases of missing indigenous women and girls.

Darla Black, an activist with the Red Ribbon Skirt Society, says while more people over the years have stepped up to putting a stop to the epidemic, there’s still a lot of work to do.

”Now, people are taking that responsibility, because these are our daughters, these are our nieces and granddaughters that are going missing, and as Lakota people, we call all our children, young women, nieces, and granddaughters. It’s in our DNA.”

Wednesday, President Joe Biden declared May 5th National MMIW Awareness Day, and Thursday Governor Kristi Noem, made the observational day official in the state of South Dakota.

