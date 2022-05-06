Advertisement

Getting warmer Friday

By David Stradling
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 7:07 PM CDT
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Skies become partly cloudy after midnight with temperatures staying mild as many only drop into the 40s by morning.

Plenty of sunshine is on tap for your Friday. Highs will be in the 70s for much of the area, with 60s in the hills. A few showers could pop up in the afternoon, but they will be very isolated and mostly in northwest South Dakota.

Saturday could be our first 80°+ day of the year! Sunshine is expected in the morning, but clouds increase through the day as a few showers and storms develop into the afternoon. A few storms could be on the stronger side with gusty winds and hail possible. Temperatures will cool off a bit going into Mother’s Day, as highs look to be in the 60s for much of the area. Scattered clouds are expected with showers at times and maybe a couple storms.

Next week will start off in the 60s, but we will warm up into the 70s by the end of the week.

