Food Truck Fridays Return to Main Street Square

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -

Sure it’s spring, but the temperatures today made it feel much more like summer! And nothing screams summer quite like Food Truck Fridays returning to downtown Rapid City.

Multiple food trucks like Ugly Graffiti and Maple Street BBQ were present as the City kicked off its Food Truck Fridays for 2022.

But among them was a new truck, Ohh Crepe. And just like the name suggests, they specialize in Crepes both savory and sweet.

Lacey, the owner and chef says she’s excited to be participating in her first food truck Friday.

Lacey Weeldreyer, Owner and Chef, Ohh Crepe: “It feels fantastic, because one of my biggest things in life is to watch people enjoy good food, and if I am the one providing good food then even better”

She says that if people want to catch her truck, she will be doing events such as family food truck nights along with other local events where food trucks are present.

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.