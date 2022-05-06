Black Hills Mystery Novel

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Ryburn Dobbs, Forensic Anthropologist, and Author of The Sebastien Grey Novels has written a police procedural series set in the Black Hills.

Dobbs is originally from Southern California but resides in Arkansas with his wife Robyn Dobbs. Dobbs says " The Black Hills is beautiful and has so much character "

The Comfort of Distance is a forensic mystery, police procedure, and character study, with entails comedy and romance.

The Boxwood Torso is the second book in the series. Where the Blood is Made, the third book in the series will be released this Spring 2022. https://ryburndobbs.com/

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.