B9Creations celebrates 10th anniversary in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Ten years ago, 3-D printing was a relatively new technology, now one Rapid City manufacturer is celebrating the strides made in the field.

B9Creations commemorated its tenth anniversary Friday, and celebrated with employees, and community and state leaders. Since it’s founding, the company has expanded its global footprint to 70 countries, and was listed as a fastest growing company nationwide by INC. 5000.

CEO Shon Anderson says the industry has advanced to the point that 3-D printing can provide help on several fronts, and not just in the manufacturing world.

”Where we’ll win is at that intersection of the hardware, the software, and those services,” Anderson said. “Frankly, that’s what’s helped us succeed with Fortune 500 customers up to this point, and that’s what will differentiate us in the future.”

Anderson added that South Dakota provided a good climate for businesses and that helped his company succeed.

