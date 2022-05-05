Advertisement

What pet owners need to know about season changes and allergies

The Early evening news on KOTA Territory TV
By Bryan Womack
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 7:32 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Pet allergies have a range of symptoms like hives, itchiness, and sneezing...that is according to an article from Merrick Pet Care.

Tami Bremer, Technician for Mountain View Animal Hospital says you should check your pets for redness and swelling

She states “Red irritated skin or ears, drippy eyes, or nose. Several of those symptoms can be related to allergies, but they can also be related to a lot of other things too, so the best thing to do would be to bring what it is that you are seeing to your veterinarian.”

Bremer says that there are many factors that cause your pets to experience allergies and some of them are environmental.

She states “They are environmental...dogs and cats, they like to go outside and out and about. If it is an environment where they come in contact with something, you can use a warm washcloth and wipe their feet and paws when they come in.”

Bremer suggests that you should build a relationship with your veterinarian to set an individual care plan for your animal.

