Wall Drug is one of many Black Hills businesses that looks for summer workers

Wall Drug Store beats record in single day sales
By Aleah Burggraff
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 3:26 PM CDT
WALL, S.D. (KOTA) - Black Hills businesses are gearing up for another tourism season and part of that is hiring summer workers.

Wall Drug is one of those destinations that looks to hire workers for the season.

Before the pandemic started in 2020, the business was home to 200 workers but that dipped to 120 employees and then rose a little to 165 in 2021.

Chairman of Wall Drug, Rick Hustead, said although 2020 was rough they got through it and adjusted.

“So, we kind of figured out how to run with less and our service was great and was very effective. This year, we’re looking to have at least 175 to 180 employees, which would be better and we could maybe open up a few more things,” explained Hustead.

Hustead said they hire a variety of people anywhere from local high school students to college and J1 Visa students to H2B workers who can come for 6 months to work.

Work campers also are employed in the summer months and bring along their own trailers.,

