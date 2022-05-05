Advertisement

SCOTUS fallout shows the struggle over abortion will grow

How would Mississippi’s trigger law work if SCOTUS overturns Roe v. Wade?
How would Mississippi's trigger law work if SCOTUS overturns Roe v. Wade?
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 8:10 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - More than half of abortions in America are now done with pills, rather than surgery.

The battle over access to medication abortions will only grow in importance if the Supreme Court follows through with its leaked draft opinion that would overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade decision and allow individual states to ban the procedure. For abortion-seekers, cross-border trips, remote doctors’ consultations and packages of pills delivered in the mail offer hope they can skirt state restrictions.

Republicans in South Dakota, Texas, Kentucky, Arkansas, Ohio, Tennessee and Oklahoma have all moved to restrict access to abortion pills in recent months.

