Patchy fog by morning with warmer air moving in

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Clouds clear up overnight, but areas of fog could develop by morning. Temperatures will be near normal with lows in the 30s to near 40°.

Mostly sunny skies are expected through Thursday with temperatures warming up into the 60s. Warmer air continues to fill in for Friday as highs make their way into the 70s. Skies will be partly cloudy to wrap up the week. An isolated shower or storm is possible Friday, but not many will see the moisture.

Better chance for showers and storms will be over the weekend, but it will not be a washout - not even close. Temperatures on Saturday could flirt with 80° in spots! A few showers and storms will develop into the afternoon hours. Isolated showers and storms will be possible on Sunday with temperatures dropping back into the 60s.

Highs will be in the 60s for the first half of next week with a few showers and storms possible. The second half of next week could potentially feature temperatures back into the 70s.

