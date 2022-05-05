Advertisement

Patchy fog by morning with warmer air moving in

By David Stradling
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 8:09 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Clouds clear up overnight, but areas of fog could develop by morning. Temperatures will be near normal with lows in the 30s to near 40°.

Mostly sunny skies are expected through Thursday with temperatures warming up into the 60s. Warmer air continues to fill in for Friday as highs make their way into the 70s. Skies will be partly cloudy to wrap up the week. An isolated shower or storm is possible Friday, but not many will see the moisture.

Better chance for showers and storms will be over the weekend, but it will not be a washout - not even close. Temperatures on Saturday could flirt with 80° in spots! A few showers and storms will develop into the afternoon hours. Isolated showers and storms will be possible on Sunday with temperatures dropping back into the 60s.

Highs will be in the 60s for the first half of next week with a few showers and storms possible. The second half of next week could potentially feature temperatures back into the 70s.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Julion Graham, the 26-year-old accused of killing a man in an alley on the 200 block of East...
Police released the name of a man shot and killed Friday
Bond set at $1 million for shooting suspect
Man Charged in Shooting at the Grand Gateway Hotel Pleads Not Guilty
Jason Sharp sentenced to 20 years in prison.
Rapid City man sentenced for manslaughter
RCAS School Board sign outside of building
Rapid City Area School District Board of Education to decide on destroying books
According to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, 27-year-old William Joseph Elliot Jr. and...
Couple arrested after man abuses, tortures girlfriend’s children, deputies say

Latest News

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Some Light Morning Showers Today; Sunny and Warmer Thursday
graphic
Showers at times tonight and Wednesday
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Windy and Mild Today; Rain Tonight into Wednesday
Breezy Tuesday with showers late