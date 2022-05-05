Advertisement

Keeping your child safe from contracting hepatitis

By Bryan Womack
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 7:39 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -South Dakota is among a growing list of states investigating children with hepatitis and adenovirus due to a recent discovery of one child contracting the virus in our state.

That child lives in Brown County and is under ten years of age.

As of now, the Department of Health is unsure of the origin of the virus and recommends everyday precautions like staying on top of vaccinations.

Dr. Cara Hamilton ... pediatrician at Black Hills Pediatrics ... says hepatitis can develop because of other viral infections.

She states “Hepatitis just really means an inflammation of the liver. It’s not terribly common in children, we do sometimes see that as a result of a post-viral infection. Most of these viral illnesses are contagious in much the same way that stomach bugs are contagious or in the same way that cold viruses are contagious, so maybe you are not washing your hands really well. Maybe we’re coughing on somebody, using the same spoon or water bottle and things like that, so pretty common ways.”

Hamilton suggests that parents teach their kids to wash their hands regularly and do not share utensils or drinks at school.

