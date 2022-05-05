Advertisement

Deputy on beach patrol runs over woman lying in sand, sheriff’s office says

A deputy in Florida struck a beachgoer with his patrol vehicle Wednesday, officials said.
A deputy in Florida struck a beachgoer with his patrol vehicle Wednesday, officials said.(MariuszBlach/Getty Images via Canva)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. (Gray News) – A deputy on beach patrol ran over a woman who was lying out on a Florida beach Wednesday afternoon, according to the sheriff’s department.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said Deputy Todd Brien, who has been with the department for eight years, struck a 23-year-old beachgoer with his patrol vehicle in St. Pete Beach while she was lying on her back in the sand.

According to investigators, the front driver-side tire of Brien’s Chevy Tahoe drove over the victim’s right side and mid-to-upper back area.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No one else was injured, and officials are continuing to investigate.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Julion Graham, the 26-year-old accused of killing a man in an alley on the 200 block of East...
Police released the name of a man shot and killed Friday
Bond set at $1 million for shooting suspect
Man Charged in Shooting at the Grand Gateway Hotel Pleads Not Guilty
Jason Sharp sentenced to 20 years in prison.
Rapid City man sentenced for manslaughter
RCAS School Board sign outside of building
Rapid City Area School District Board of Education to decide on destroying books
According to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, 27-year-old William Joseph Elliot Jr. and...
Couple arrested after man abuses, tortures girlfriend’s children, deputies say

Latest News

FILE - In this Nov. 28, 2018 file photo, the Department of Justice seal is seen in Washington,...
Biden administration to crack down on polluters in poor, minority areas
FILE - Druid Hills High School is shown in this undated photo, in suburban Atlanta. Officials...
Students at Emory University told to shelter in place
The settlement affects nearly 700 women who worked in engineering, product or marketing roles...
LinkedIn agrees to pay $1.8M in back wages to female workers after being accused of pay discrimination
People walk in Mariupol, in territory under the government of the Donetsk People's Republic,...
Mariupol steel mill battle rages as Ukraine repels attacks
Tornado activity was spotted Wednesday in Maud, Oklahoma.
Tornadoes strike Texas, Oklahoma; more storms in forecast