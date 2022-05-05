Advertisement

Author offers free books for Rapid City students

The Early evening news on KOTA Territory TV
By Keith Grant
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rapid City Board of Education chose to obtain legal advice on what to do with the five controversial books that were labeled “to be destroyed” at the meeting on May 3.

However, in a statement, Dave Eggers, the author of “The Circle”, one of the books that were on the list of “to be destroyed” items, said, “The mass destruction of books by school boards is an unconscionable horror”.

According to the statement sent out by his publicist in hearing of the potential decision by the school board, Eggers has purchased copies of the five titles at Mitzi’s Books. Rapid City area school students can receive any one of the five titles for free at the bookstore beginning May 5.

