7th Annual Senior Citizen Prom set for this weekend

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Dust off your boots and hit the Minneluzahan Senior Citizen Center for their prom. This year the theme is “hoe-down” chosen by a group of teenagers that organized the event.

The 7th annual Senior Citizen Prom on Saturday is from 2-5 PM. The group of teenagers has been meeting on Mondays since December. They decided on the theme, decorations, and music and worked collectively with each other. The group said communication is one of the biggest skills they learned, being willing to learn to rely on others. The teenagers are excited about this weekend and are happy about the opportunity to be a part of the community.

Molly Churchill had reached out to Evyenia Gilen “She was like ‘Hey, do you want to help me with this, like help lead it?’ ‘I’m like sure yeah, totally!’. It’s been super fun, I love sharing, just stuff with the community,” said Gilen.

The students are adding their own touch by crowning the Prom King and Queen with cowboy hats. A group of students is also performing at the event.

“I’m putting together a little jazz band, with other kids from my grade, or school. We are going to play for them,” said Churchill.

Tickets are $5 at the door and anyone over 50 is welcome to attend the event. Yee-haw for this weekend’s Senior Citizen Prom!

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.