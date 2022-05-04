Teepee set up in honor of indigenous SD Mines graduates

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Since 2008, a teepee has been set up at South Dakota Mines close to graduation to honor the indigenous students at the school.

The school’s inclusion committee has enlisted the help of Robert Cook, a member of the Oglala Sioux Tribe, to put up the teepee each year.

It’s become tradition for the Native students to place a handprint on the covering.

Cook says the teepee is an integral part of the celebration, since it symbolizes the home of the Lakota.

”This is our homeland,” Cook said. “The School of Mines is built on Lakota homeland. So, being able to have this ceremony and honoring our students with an eagle feather, and having the teepee there, it represents a lot of different things.”

The ceremony takes place tomorrow Thursday.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.