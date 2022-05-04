Advertisement

Some Light Morning Showers Today; Sunny and Warmer Thursday

By Eric W Gardner
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 6:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A storm system moving southeast out of Wyoming is spreading some light rain into southern and southwestern South Dakota this morning. Because the storm is moving southeast, the bulk of the more significant rainfall will miss us to the south in Nebraska today. Any light rain should be out of the area by afternoon, but clouds will linger.

Thursday and Friday will be mostly sunny and warmer as a ridge of high pressure aloft builds over the northern plains.

A large trough over the west will change our weather this weekend and next week. A chance of thunderstorms arrives Saturday night, with near daily chances of showers and thundershowers Mother’s day through the first half of next week.

