Advertisement

Showers at times tonight and Wednesday

By David Stradling
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 7:48 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Scattered showers will move into the area overnight. Temperatures will fall into the 30s and 40s across the area. Showers will continue into the middle of the day Wednesday, but start to taper off through the afternoon. Highs will be in the 40s and 50s.

Skies clear up Wednesday night and will lead to plenty of sunshine Thursday. Highs will be in the 60s for many. Warmer air continues to build as temperatures will reach the 70s Friday! Saturday will also be in the 70s, but there could be a few showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon hours. It’ll also be a bit breezy.

Temperatures will fall back into the 60s on Sunday with breezy weather sticking around. Showers and thunderstorms will be possible through the day, too. Showers linger into Monday with temperatures returning to the 50s. A few shower chances are expected through next week.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Sharp sentenced to 20 years in prison.
Rapid City man sentenced for manslaughter
Julion Graham, the 26-year-old accused of killing a man in an alley on the 200 block of East...
Police released the name of a man shot and killed Friday
Bond set at $1 million for shooting suspect
Man Charged in Shooting at the Grand Gateway Hotel Pleads Not Guilty
Woman sentenced to 8 years in prison for fentanyl death
Deadly shooting
Rapid City man arrested following Friday night shooting death

Latest News

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Windy and Mild Today; Rain Tonight into Wednesday
Breezy Tuesday with showers late
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
A Couple of Chances of Much Needed Moisture
Warmer north tomorrow
Unusual Temperatures Spread Tomorrow