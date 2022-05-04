Advertisement

Rain didn’t stop students biking to school for National Bike to School Day

The Early evening news on KOTA Territory TV
By Aleah Burggraff
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - May is National Bike Month and students across Rapid City braved the rain Wednesday morning and pedaled to class for National Bike to School Day.

This day encourages students who don’t usually pick two-wheels as their primary choice of transportation to give it a go and reap the benefits.

Cycling is a great cardiovascular workout and helps to build muscle mass.

Aside from physical health, biking is excellent for mental health and can relieve stress and enhance social skills in young children.

“It’s great to get them outside being active. It’s great to encourage them to be as active as possible and we live in a beautiful place. It’s a really nice ride to school,” said Melanie White, a parent that rode with her younger child to work.

“It gives them a sense of independence; I think a little bit too as they get older,” said Melissa Nelson, a parent who also rode to school with her child.

White and Nelson say some of their kids already opt to ride bikes to school.

“I guess our 11- and 14-year-old ride their bike often to school already,” explained Nelson.

“The younger ones though, it was nice to have this today because they were getting a chance to do it as well,” stated White.

It’s not just the kids who get in on the fun this month though.

Bike to work week runs May 16-22.

