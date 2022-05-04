Advertisement

It’s Star Wars day, “May the Fourth be with you.”

The domain of “nerdiness” is ever-growing in the Hills
The Early evening news on KOTA Territory TV
By Jeffrey Lindblom
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - May is a lot of things aside from the fifth month of the year.

It’s known as the prime of spring and even bicyclist month.

Wednesday, however, is May the fourth. And, if you’re even vaguely familiar with Sci-Fi movies, you might have an idea of what that date sounds like.

Matt Roland, a Star Wars fan in Rapid City working at Heroes & Villains, says the world of geeks and nerds is growing immensely, and echoes a franchise favorite to all of them, “May the Fourth be with you.”

Roland is captivated by “the light sabers and the space ships, and Darth Vader -- of course. I mean, they’re just so crazy and big, and exciting on the movie screen, and I just was in love with it completely.”

From seeing Return of the Jedi in 1983, still hooked to this day. “I was a geek as a kid. I’m still a geek now. Luckily,” Roland laughs, “geeks are popular now. But, unfortunately for me, when I was kid they weren’t.”

Roland found a way to escape in the movies. “It was a way for me to just lose myself from getting bullied in school quite honestly, and I’ve just loved it to this day. It’s for everybody who enjoys imagining. Who enjoys adventure.”

Nathan Harding, Owner of Heroes & Villains, agrees. He says, “ditch the world for the weekend and either read comic books, play video games or play DND or something like that. This industry has kind of blown up in the past few years, and so it couldn’t be more true.”

“People that didn’t realize,” add Roland, “and thought it was really ridiculous and geeky and dorky. And now, they’re like holy cow. Like, this is amazing!”

