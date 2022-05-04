Getting your yard ready at the greenhouse

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - While April Showers have been light, May flowers are hitting the greenhouses. Houses are popping up around the Black Hills leaving many homeowners to decide how to decorate their yards with a tree or two.

Jolly Lane Greenhouse grows most of its plants and can recommend what type of flowers, shrubs, or trees will grow best in your yard. A greenhouse specialist says it has not seen people holding back on planting ahead of an expected dry summer. People are still preparing full flowerpots and green yards. When picking a tree, look in your yard and see what surrounds it. Wind and... other trees may affect which tree is best suited for your green space.

“I mean everything we sell is hearty for our zone, that doesn’t mean there could be better a tree or heartier choice for a certain area. If you are in a very open spot, with lots of wind, or if you are in the trees or the hills where it’s more protected, sometimes you got options, that way,” said, Jolly Lane Greenhouse Co-Owner, Tim Sime.

Jolly Lane has a large assortment of plants from vegetables, bushes, and flowers, Sime reminds us to not forget Mom ahead of Mother’s Day Weekend.

