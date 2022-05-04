Cooking Beef with Eric - Zesty Barbecue Steak Tips

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A magic ingredient - Italian salad dressing, proves its worthiness in this easy slow-cooker recipe!

First, brown 2 pounds of stew meat, preferable tenderized until no longer pink. Drain and place in a slow cooker.

In a small bowl, combine 1/2 cup Worcestershire sauce with 1 cup Italian dressing. Do not use the creamy version. Add 2 teaspoon of garlic pepper seasoning and a cup of barbecue sauce. Use a standard-flavored sauce.

Cover and cook on low for 2 to 3 hours. About 30 minutes before the dish is done, combine 3 teaspoons of corn starch with 3 teaspoons of water. Stir into the beef mixture and cook until sauce is thickened.

These tips are best served over mashed potatoes.

