Cooking Beef with Eric - Zesty Barbecue Steak Tips
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A magic ingredient - Italian salad dressing, proves its worthiness in this easy slow-cooker recipe!
First, brown 2 pounds of stew meat, preferable tenderized until no longer pink. Drain and place in a slow cooker.
In a small bowl, combine 1/2 cup Worcestershire sauce with 1 cup Italian dressing. Do not use the creamy version. Add 2 teaspoon of garlic pepper seasoning and a cup of barbecue sauce. Use a standard-flavored sauce.
Cover and cook on low for 2 to 3 hours. About 30 minutes before the dish is done, combine 3 teaspoons of corn starch with 3 teaspoons of water. Stir into the beef mixture and cook until sauce is thickened.
These tips are best served over mashed potatoes.
Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.