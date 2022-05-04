Advertisement

Cooking Beef with Eric - Zesty Barbecue Steak Tips

By Eric W Gardner
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A magic ingredient - Italian salad dressing, proves its worthiness in this easy slow-cooker recipe!

First, brown 2 pounds of stew meat, preferable tenderized until no longer pink. Drain and place in a slow cooker.

In a small bowl, combine 1/2 cup Worcestershire sauce with 1 cup Italian dressing. Do not use the creamy version. Add 2 teaspoon of garlic pepper seasoning and a cup of barbecue sauce. Use a standard-flavored sauce.

Cover and cook on low for 2 to 3 hours. About 30 minutes before the dish is done, combine 3 teaspoons of corn starch with 3 teaspoons of water. Stir into the beef mixture and cook until sauce is thickened.

These tips are best served over mashed potatoes.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Julion Graham, the 26-year-old accused of killing a man in an alley on the 200 block of East...
Police released the name of a man shot and killed Friday
Bond set at $1 million for shooting suspect
Man Charged in Shooting at the Grand Gateway Hotel Pleads Not Guilty
Jason Sharp sentenced to 20 years in prison.
Rapid City man sentenced for manslaughter
RCAS School Board sign outside of building
Rapid City Area School District Board of Education to decide on destroying books
According to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, 27-year-old William Joseph Elliot Jr. and...
Couple arrested after man abuses, tortures girlfriend’s children, deputies say

Latest News

Hjem A.M. Serves Up Exceptional Breakfast in the Southern Hills
Hjem A.M. Serves Up Exceptional Breakfast in the Southern Hills
Cooking Beef with Eric - Steak and Potato Hash
Cooking Beef with Eric - Steak and Potato Hash
Bin 605 Serving up Pours and Plates in Rapid City
Bin 605 Serving up Pours and Plates in Rapid City
Cooking with Eric - Chicken with Chickpeas and Spinach
Cooking with Eric - Chicken with Chickpeas and Spinach