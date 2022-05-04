AG Office: Rapid City police ‘justified’ in March shooting

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - An investigation into the officer-involved shooting in Rapid City March 26 is deemed justified, according to a release from the South Dakota attorney general’s office.

Barney Leroy Peoples Jr., 51, was killed when six Rapid City Police Department officers responded to a burglary in progress call on the 700 block of James Warren Drive.

According to the Division of Criminal Investigation shooting summary, as police searched the home for the burglary suspect, they focused on the master bedroom. When an officer kicked the door in, they saw Peoples sitting on the floor with a rifle.

The summary stated that Peoples told the officers, “Hold it right there,” as he pointed the rifle at an officer. Police say they ordered Peoples to drop the rifle, but he then pointed it at another officer. This is when two of the officers fired 15 rounds, hitting Peoples six times.

The DCI summary stated that officers “reasonably” used deadly force in a situation that was “tense, uncertain and building.” Police saw multiple firearms and ammunition staged in different areas of the master bedroom.

Police have not released the names of the officers involved in the shooting and the DCI summary only listed them as officers #1 and #2.

