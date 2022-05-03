Advertisement

Windy and Mild Today; Rain Tonight into Wednesday

By Eric W Gardner
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 6:25 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Gusty southeast winds will develop today ahead of a low pressure system that will bring our next chance of rain tonight and Wednesday.

That system will bring rain late tonight to Wyoming, spreading east after midnight into Wednesday. Up to a third of an inch of rain will be possible in spots.

Warmer temperatures can be expected by the end of the week, with our next chance of rain this weekend into early next week as a strong trough develops over the western United States.

