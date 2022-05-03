Advertisement

Rapid City man sentenced for manslaughter

By Jack Caudill
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 7:41 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
A Rapid City man is sentenced to 20 years in prison for the shooting death of 19-year old Ocean Eberlein back in November of 2020.

44-year old Jason Sharp was originally charged with second degree murder but pleaded guilty to first degree manslaughter in March. In court Monday, prosecutors said Eberlein died in his mother’s arms after being shot by Sharp with a .22 rifle following a drunken argument between the two over the 2020 presidential election in a mobile home park near Reptile Gardens. Sharp’s attorney disputed the state’s assertion that self-defense was not a factor in the case until the pre-sentence investigation. Sharp said he can barely begin to explain how sorry he is for what happened saying, “I did not mean to kill Ocean.” Seventh Circuit Judge Joshua Hendrickson said the shooting was a tragedy but wasn’t an accident.

