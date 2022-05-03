Rapid City Area School District Board of Education to decide on destroying books

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rapid City Area School District Board of Education meets on May 3, and on the agenda is disposing of surplus property. Of the more than 50 items listed, five are book titles, and while the majority of the surplus property is recommended to be either recycled or sold, five items are marked “to be destroyed.”

Those five items? The books.

Those five books in question are: 180 copies of “How Beautiful We Were;” 35 copies of “Fun Home: A Family Tragicomic;” 75 copies of “The Perks of Being a Wallflower;” 30 copies of “Girl, Woman, Other;” and 30 copies of “The Circle.”

The books contain themes such as an African Community protecting their ancestral land from an American oil company; LGBTQ+ characters; gender roles; and characters living in a dystopian society.

According to PEN America, book themes like race, LGBTQ+, puberty, sex, and relationships have been among the 1,145 unique titles of books that have either been removed from school libraries, prohibited in classrooms, or challenged by parents, school officials or lawmakers. However, the Rapid City Board of Education agenda does not say it intends to ban these five books, but rather destroy them.

A statement released by the district says, “The books are being pulled from the reading list for English 12 classes. The building administrators and the Director of Teaching, Learning, and Innovation agreed on this decision, based on the content of the books. Each year, some used books are either destroyed or sold on palettes.”

Our questions about the decision to destroy the books included, why could these books not be donated or sold like other books? How were these books used in the classroom? What is the difference between destroying these books and banning them?

We received no response from school board president Kate Thomas when we tried to contact her. We were also told superintendent Dr. Lori Simon is out of town.

However, Toni Diamond, Black Hills Center for Equality, Vice President, said that books can start conversations, especially on topics like sexuality.

“Not having the opportunity to know what is available, what is out there in society, is detrimental, because then they are disadvantaged going into society. They don’t know everything, they don’t know all of the truth of what is out there,” Diamond said about the possibility of destroying the books, “They are basically living in a bubble and when they get outside the bubble they don’t know how to exist or co-exist with people.”

Diamond says removing these five titles is concerning, “A book like this will open the door for a kid to ask a question ‘Hey I don’t understand, what is homosexuality or what does this mean?’”

Again, we did reach out to the school district and the school board, but most of our questions went unanswered.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.