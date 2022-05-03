Police released the name of a man shot and killed Friday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Julion Graham, the 26-year-old accused of killing a man in an alley on the 200 block of East Monroe Street Friday made his initial appearance in court Tuesday.

Police said that Graham shot and killed another man during an argument over a debt.

Witness statements and video surveillance show that Graham was being beaten by a blunt object when he shot the other man.

The deceased individual has been identified as 22-year old Samuel Koscak.

Magistrate Judge Marya Tellinghuisen read Graham’s charge of possession of a firearm by someone with a previous felony drug conviction

She set his bond at five thousand dollars.

Graham will remain in jail due to a pending controlled substance charge

