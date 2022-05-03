Advertisement

Man Charged in Shooting at the Grand Gateway Hotel Pleads Not Guilty

The Early evening news on KOTA Territory TV
By Aleah Burggraff
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 12:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The suspect in a fatal shooting at the Grand Gateway Hotel in Rapid City on March 19th pleads not guilty in Seventh Circuit Court in Rapid City Monday.

19-year-old Quincy Bear Robe was arrested after investigators interviewed witnesses who said they had seen him running from the hotel.

He was originally charged with aggravated assault and commission of a felony with a firearm.

That was later upgraded to a charge of second-degree murder along with that firearm charge after the victim, 19-year-old Myron Pourier, died from his injuries on April 3rd.

Bear Robe faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison If convicted of murder and 25 years in prison if convicted of commission of a felony with a firearm.

His next hearing is set for July 25th.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The deceased man was fond around 5 pm Saturday near South Reservoir Rd.
Body Found in Rapid Creek
Deadly shooting
Rapid City man arrested following Friday night shooting death
Jason Sharp sentenced to 20 years in prison.
Rapid City man sentenced for manslaughter
Woman sentenced to 8 years in prison for fentanyl death
A new medical marijuana dispensary opens in Lead, SD.
First dispensary opens the doors on Saturday

Latest News

Pickle Ball
Pickle Ball
Strider Bikes
Strider Bikes celebrates for Small Business Week
Kristi Noem
Government Accountability Board meets for ethnic complaints
Quincy Bear Robe
Quincy Bear Robe pleads not guilty
Jason Sharp
Jason Sharp is sentenced