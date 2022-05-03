Advertisement

‘Extreme’ plant thrives and grows faster under stress, study says

"Extremophyte" plant thrives in harsh conditions and scientists hope that could help them deal...
"Extremophyte" plant thrives in harsh conditions and scientists hope that could help them deal with climate change.(José Dinneny| Stanford University)
By CNN
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 7:02 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – They say what doesn’t kill you makes you stronger.

Scientists say that wisdom definitely applies to plants, called “extremophyte.”

The plants not only survive in places that would kill most other plants, but they thrive in them. That includes areas that are extremely dry and cold, or have a high salt content.

Researchers in San Diego say the plants have a unique hormone that kicks into overdrive when conditions get harsh which helps the plant adapt.

According to the journal Nature Plants, experts are hoping to replicate that process in some crops that are at risk because of climate change.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The deceased man was fond around 5 pm Saturday near South Reservoir Rd.
Body Found in Rapid Creek
Deadly shooting
Rapid City man arrested following Friday night shooting death
Jason Sharp sentenced to 20 years in prison.
Rapid City man sentenced for manslaughter
Woman sentenced to 8 years in prison for fentanyl death
A new medical marijuana dispensary opens in Lead, SD.
First dispensary opens the doors on Saturday

Latest News

Kat Girard, who calls herself a natural-born psychic medium, used her abilities to help find...
Psychic helps find friend’s missing son in Michigan woods
Pickle Ball
Pickle Ball
Strider Bikes
Strider Bikes celebrates for Small Business Week
Kristi Noem
Government Accountability Board meets for ethnic complaints
Quincy Bear Robe
Quincy Bear Robe pleads not guilty