Breezy Tuesday with showers late

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Skies will be mostly clear overnight. Temperatures will fall into the 30s for many. Expect plenty of sunshine Tuesday morning, but clouds will increase through the day. In Wyoming, clouds move in through the morning hours and for South Dakota, clouds will arrive in the afternoon. Highs will be in the 50s for many.

Showers will increase through Wyoming during the afternoon hours and slide into South Dakota Tuesday evening and overnight. Winds will gust to 40 mph or higher at times. Scattered showers with cloudy skies will linger into Wednesday before tapering off Wednesday night.

Warmer air will move in to close out the week with highs in the 60s Thursday and 70s for some by Friday. The weekend begins with highs in the 70s. Afternoon showers and storms will be possible. Sunday will be cooler with highs back in the 50s and scattered showers. Next week looks to have a few shower chances and temperatures near to below normal.

