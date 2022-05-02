Advertisement

Woman sentenced to 8 years in prison for fentanyl death

(WTAP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 1:30 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) - A federal judge has sentenced a woman to eight years in prison for providing the fentanyl that caused the overdose death of a 16-year-old Porcupine boy.

Twenty-four-year-old Tarriah Provost earlier pleaded guilty to conspiracy with intent to distribute a controlled substance as part of a plea deal with prosecutors. Louis Sandoval died of an overdose on Dec. 2, 2020. An autopsy found fentanyl in his system, which Provost admitted to giving him.

Provost told the judge that Sandoval was like a little brother to her and she wouldn’t have given him the drug if she thought it would kill him.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Sharp sentenced to 20 years in prison.
Rapid City man sentenced for manslaughter
Deadly shooting
Rapid City man arrested following Friday night shooting death
The deceased man was fond around 5 pm Saturday near South Reservoir Rd.
Body Found in Rapid Creek
Casey White and Vicki White are being sought.
Warrant issued for missing Alabama corrections officer

Latest News

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
KOTA KEVN FORECAST
Senator Mike Rounds and Representative Dusty Johnson are supporting a pair of bills concerning...
South Dakota Lawmakers Focus on Gun Rights
Pickle Ball
Pickle Ball
Strider Bikes
Strider Bikes celebrates for Small Business Week
Kristi Noem
Government Accountability Board meets for ethnic complaints